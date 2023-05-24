Knorr-Bremse (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Shares Down 0.6%

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.30. 5,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 37,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale cut Knorr-Bremse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Knorr-Bremse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

