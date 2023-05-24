KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Holdings Raised by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KWEB. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 53,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 28,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,564,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,678 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $25.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,970,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,345,268. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $36.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.84.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.