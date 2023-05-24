Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) EVP Purchases $33,240.00 in Stock

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) EVP Andrew B. Nace acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $33,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,744.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:KRO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 151,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,605. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $971.11 million, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.05.
Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Kronos Worldwide
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 24,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 45.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 10.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 97,270 shares in the last quarter. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on KRO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kronos Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.
Kronos Worldwide Company Profile
Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.
