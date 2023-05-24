Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) EVP Purchases $33,240.00 in Stock

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) EVP Andrew B. Nace acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $33,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,744.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 151,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,605. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $971.11 million, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Kronos Worldwide

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 281.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 24,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 45.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 10.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 97,270 shares in the last quarter. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on KRO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kronos Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

