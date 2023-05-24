Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Cuts Stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP reduced its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,170 shares during the period. Victoria’s Secret & Co. comprises approximately 0.0% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

VSCO traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,819. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.67. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.04. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $48.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 141.99% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

