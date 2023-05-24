Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Trading 4.9% Higher

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.40. 176,254 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 207,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Lanvin Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $674.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lanvin Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lanvin Group in the 4th quarter worth $775,698,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Lanvin Group during the first quarter worth about $3,214,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Lanvin Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lanvin Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

