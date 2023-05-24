LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Shares Up 4%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Rating) shares were up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 17,852 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 249,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on LanzaTech Global in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.
LanzaTech Global Trading Up 3.7 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About LanzaTech Global
LanzaTech Global Inc converts waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging and other products which people use in their daily lives. LanzaTech Global Inc, formerly known AMCI Acquisition Corp. II, is based in CHICAGO.
