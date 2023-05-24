Laqira Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Hits $13.03 Million (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. During the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.03 million and $98,871.37 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Laqira Protocol Profile

Laqira Protocol launched on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.

All services of Laqira Platform will be available by Laqira token and LQR should be paid as the native currency of the platform. For example in NFT marketplace, buying and selling NFTs will be operated by LQR tokens.”

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

