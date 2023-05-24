Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group cut Leonardo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Leonardo alerts:

Leonardo Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FINMY stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,186. Leonardo has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.