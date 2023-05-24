Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 3,490.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 638,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 621,075 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.38% of Lincoln National worth $19,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $1,267,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 32,977 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in Lincoln National by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 15,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lincoln National Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, Director Gary C. Kelly acquired 7,838 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.69.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

