Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.32. 1,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 6,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Link Real Estate Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. CLSA downgraded Link Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.89.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the property development and related activities. It offers Asset Management, Asset Enhancement, and Asset Investment. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

