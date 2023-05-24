Litecoin Cash Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $99.45 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 783,667,075 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 783,615,512.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00311252 USD and is down -7.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $87.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
