Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 43.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.07.

American International Group Stock Up 3.4 %

American International Group stock opened at $55.77 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.71%.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading

