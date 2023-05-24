Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,021 Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 12.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 4.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Stock Performance

Shares of HQL stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Cuts Dividend

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

(Get Rating)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services. The company was founded on February 20, 1992 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.