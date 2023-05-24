Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Declares $0.59 Dividend

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.5878 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.
Lonking Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LKHLY opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. Lonking has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97.
About Lonking
