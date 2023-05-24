Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Declares $0.59 Dividend

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.5878 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Lonking Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LKHLY opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. Lonking has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97.

About Lonking

Lonking Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts and other construction machinery. It operates through the following segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.

