LooksRare (LOOKS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.81 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One LooksRare token can now be bought for $0.0832 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular exchanges. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $68.95 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 893,397,840 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,562,648 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

