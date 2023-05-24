Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues Earnings Results

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. Lowe’s Companies updated its FY24 guidance to $13.20-13.60 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $206.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.21.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.28.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

