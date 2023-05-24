Lucid Diagnostics Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.32) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:LUCD)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Lucid Diagnostics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.32) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.19). The consensus estimate for Lucid Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Down 2.5 %

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.60 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Lucid Diagnostics stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.04. Lucid Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUCD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 18.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 63,687 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $122,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Lucid Diagnostics by 24.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.