Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after HSBC lowered their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $2.50. The stock had previously closed at $1.51, but opened at $1.46. Lufax shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 2,473,554 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LU. Macquarie upgraded shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.52 to $2.04 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lufax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.51.

Get Lufax alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 1,298.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433,557 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at $29,422,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Lufax by 18,231.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,593,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524,793 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at $21,711,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lufax by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,218,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497,776 shares in the last quarter. 15.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Trading Down 5.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 4.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.00%.

About Lufax

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.