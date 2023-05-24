Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica makes up 2.3% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $296,607,000 after buying an additional 251,546 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $422,854,000 after buying an additional 228,913 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,014,000 after buying an additional 205,995 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,577 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,501,000 after buying an additional 166,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $46,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KGI Securities raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LULU traded down $6.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $347.12. 374,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,325. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $389.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $358.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.40.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

