Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954,721 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 249,868 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.75% of Lululemon Athletica worth $305,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $296,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251,546 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $422,854,000 after acquiring an additional 228,913 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,014,000 after acquiring an additional 205,995 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,577 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,501,000 after acquiring an additional 166,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of LULU stock traded down $7.27 on Wednesday, reaching $346.59. 731,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,214. The stock has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $358.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.40. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $389.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.