LUXO (LUXO) Price Reaches $0.0605

LUXO (LUXO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. LUXO has a total market cap of $103.50 million and $3,426.50 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXO token can now be purchased for $0.0605 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LUXO has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXO Token Profile

LUXO launched on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for LUXO is luxochain.io. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain.

LUXO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

