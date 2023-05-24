Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Logan Green Sells 21,013 Shares

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $169,364.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 474,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.11. 17,867,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,608,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average is $11.18. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $21.52.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Lyft in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Lyft by 87.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Lyft from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lyft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Lyft from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lyft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

