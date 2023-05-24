Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Receives “Maintains” Rating from SpectralCast

SpectralCast restated their maintains rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

MGY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Sunday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.88.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $20.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.