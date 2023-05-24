Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,052,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,079,000 after purchasing an additional 736,620 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 739,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,212,000 after buying an additional 170,452 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENB. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of ENB opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 295.51%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

