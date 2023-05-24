Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cummins by 41.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 329,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,752,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Down 0.9 %

CMI opened at $215.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $261.91.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.