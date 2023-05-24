Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 231,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

NYSE OKE opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

