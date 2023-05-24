Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.35.

MOS opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.58. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $34.46 and a one year high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 12.39%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

