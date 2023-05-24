Marion Sears Purchases 1,000 Shares of Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Stock

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Rating) insider Marion Sears acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,133 ($26.53) per share, for a total transaction of £21,330 ($26,529.85).

Keywords Studios Stock Performance

Shares of LON:KWS traded down GBX 99 ($1.23) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,139 ($26.60). 458,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,046. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,064.58, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,569.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,714.88. Keywords Studios plc has a one year low of GBX 2,056 ($25.57) and a one year high of GBX 3,056 ($38.01). The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Keywords Studios Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.77. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio is 392.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,200 ($39.80) to GBX 3,300 ($41.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,280 ($40.80) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

(Get Rating)

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.