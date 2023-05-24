Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Marriott International has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Marriott International has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marriott International to earn $9.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $169.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.04. The company has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $183.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,984 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,049 over the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.