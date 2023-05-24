Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328,785 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,050 shares during the period. Matador Resources makes up approximately 0.8% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Matador Resources worth $76,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other news, insider Billy E. Goodwin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,760,500.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Billy E. Goodwin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,760,500.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,762,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,525 shares of company stock worth $560,646 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Matador Resources Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,613. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 3.54.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

