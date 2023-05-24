Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) traded up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.70 and last traded at $48.52. 261,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,293,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MTDR shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 3.54.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The company had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other news, insider Billy E. Goodwin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,760,500.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Billy E. Goodwin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,760,500.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,525 shares of company stock worth $560,646 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 52.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Stories

