Matt Ehrlichman Buys 134,462 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) CEO Matt Ehrlichman bought 134,462 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $158,665.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,590,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,676,839.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matt Ehrlichman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Matt Ehrlichman purchased 63,796 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $73,365.40.

On Friday, May 12th, Matt Ehrlichman purchased 87,638 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $96,401.80.

On Friday, March 17th, Matt Ehrlichman purchased 184,093 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $235,639.04.

Porch Group Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Porch Group stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $122.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $64.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.75 million. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 113.13% and a negative net margin of 62.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRCH. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.61.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

