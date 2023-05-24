MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Shares Up 25%

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 25% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 136,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 779% from the average session volume of 15,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

MAV Beauty Brands Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.60, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$30.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MAV Beauty Brands Inc. will post 0.039185 earnings per share for the current year.

MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

