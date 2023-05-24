McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $132,551,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in McKesson by 7,667.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 230,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,191,000 after acquiring an additional 227,100 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 559,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,886,000 after acquiring an additional 158,309 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 242.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 223,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,804,000 after purchasing an additional 157,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $393.14 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $298.69 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The stock has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $365.61 and its 200-day moving average is $368.72.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

