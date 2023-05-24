Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) is Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP cut its holdings in Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,841,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,472 shares during the quarter. Membership Collective Group makes up about 2.2% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP owned approximately 4.86% of Membership Collective Group worth $10,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Membership Collective Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,212,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 173,854 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Membership Collective Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the third quarter valued at about $381,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Membership Collective Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Membership Collective Group by 219.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 135,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 93,152 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Membership Collective Group Stock Performance

Shares of Membership Collective Group stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 128,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,312. The stock has a market cap of $361.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53. Membership Collective Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $9.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Membership Collective Group Profile

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.07.

(Get Rating)

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

