Metahero (HERO) Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Metahero has a market cap of $25.99 million and $226,412.60 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000399 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00024256 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00008958 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.