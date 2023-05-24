Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) versus Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Head to Head Review

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) and Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mexco Energy and Chesapeake Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexco Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Chesapeake Energy 0 4 9 0 2.69

Chesapeake Energy has a consensus price target of $110.54, suggesting a potential upside of 36.84%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than Mexco Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Mexco Energy has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mexco Energy and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexco Energy 49.88% 33.62% 31.30% Chesapeake Energy 50.00% 29.75% 16.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Mexco Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 48.9% of Mexco Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mexco Energy and Chesapeake Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexco Energy $6.59 million 3.49 $2.86 million $2.16 4.97 Chesapeake Energy $11.74 billion 0.92 $4.94 billion $47.99 1.68

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Mexco Energy. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mexco Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mexco Energy beats Chesapeake Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas. The company was founded in April 1972 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it owned interests in approximately 8,200 gross productive wells, including 6,500 wells with working interest and 1,700 wells with an overriding or royalty interest; and had estimated proved reserves of 661 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

