MFN Partners Management LP Sells 600,000 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

MFN Partners Management LP decreased its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,262,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the quarter. PAR Technology makes up 1.5% of MFN Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. MFN Partners Management LP owned approximately 4.63% of PAR Technology worth $32,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 507,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,591,000 after acquiring an additional 342,480 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 782,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,399,000 after purchasing an additional 491,885 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 818,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 232,267 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 91,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:PAR traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $35.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,255. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.29. PAR Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $47.03. The company has a market capitalization of $967.85 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $97.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PAR Technology from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

