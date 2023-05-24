Mi-Pay Group (LON:MPAY) Trading Up 11.6%

Mi-Pay Group PLC (LON:MPAY – Get Rating) was up 11.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.01). Approximately 405,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 703,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

Mi-Pay Group Trading Up 11.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £548,811.60 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.03.

Mi-Pay Group Company Profile

Mi-Pay Group plc engages in assessing, managing, and mitigating fraud risks in the cardholder-not-present payment solutions market in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides an outsourced secure payment services platform for instant top up and digital content services primarily in the mobile sector.

