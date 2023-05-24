Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is Sanders Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sanders Capital LLC cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,037,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,093,430 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for 5.4% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,051,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,995,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $99,752,000 after buying an additional 962,010 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 33,392 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 69,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,420,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,088,314. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $75.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,193,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $3,770,320. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 27th. New Street Research upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

