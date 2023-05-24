Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Increased by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $66.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $75.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.44.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,320. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research upped their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

