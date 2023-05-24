Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,541 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 131,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,771 shares of company stock worth $1,801,289. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average of $48.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

