Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $3,207,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $301.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.76. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $317.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.36, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,276 shares of company stock valued at $18,253,410 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.50.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

