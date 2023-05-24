Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Invests $235,000 in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 235,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,645 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 14,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.80.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

RNR stock opened at $196.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 0.43. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.34 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -41.99%.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.