Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $6.55 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.08.

Insider Transactions at Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Remy Luthringer sold 23,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $91,449.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,635 shares in the company, valued at $279,644.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Remy Luthringer sold 23,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $91,449.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,635 shares in the company, valued at $279,644.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $85,015.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at $197,597.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,415 shares of company stock worth $192,503 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 27,612 shares in the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

