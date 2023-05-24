Monero Price Reaches $149.38 (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $149.38 or 0.00567750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.73 billion and approximately $51.49 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,287.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.80 or 0.00326115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013451 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00067390 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.86 or 0.00425153 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001167 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,282,944 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.