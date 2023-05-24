Morgan Stanley Downgrades Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) to Equal Weight

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
SARTF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $540.00.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of SARTF opened at $284.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.10. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $267.00 and a twelve month high of $405.00.
About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft
Sartorius AG engages in the provision of solutions for biopharmaceutical research. It operates through following divisions: Bioprocess Solutions (BPS), and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Bioprocess Solutions division focuses on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently.
