Morgan Stanley Downgrades Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) to Equal Weight

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SARTF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $540.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of SARTF opened at $284.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.10. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $267.00 and a twelve month high of $405.00.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SARTF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $968.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Sartorius AG engages in the provision of solutions for biopharmaceutical research. It operates through following divisions: Bioprocess Solutions (BPS), and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Bioprocess Solutions division focuses on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently.

