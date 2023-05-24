MovieBloc (MBL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.12 Million

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $43.00 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001266 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000033 BTC.
About MovieBloc
MovieBloc was first traded on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,038,706,222 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com.
Buying and Selling MovieBloc
