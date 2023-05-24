MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2901 per share on Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from MTR’s previous dividend of $0.14.
MTR Price Performance
MTCPY stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. MTR has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $16.79.
MTR Company Profile
