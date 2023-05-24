Multichain Price Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Multichain has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Multichain has a market cap of $129.17 million and $4.28 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multichain token can currently be bought for about $7.03 or 0.00025894 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Multichain Token Profile

Multichain was first traded on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Multichain

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

